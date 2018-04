© Foto: P.Le Seqreten

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ 70th Cannes anniversary film festival ended.

Report informs, jury, presided over director Pedro Almodovar presented Palme d’Or to Ruben Östlund‘s The Square.

120 Beats per Minute by director Robin Campillo won the festival's Grand Prix.

Best Director: Sofia Coppola

Best Actress: Diane Kruger, In the Fade

Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, You Were Never Really Here

Nicole Kidman awarded special 70th Anniversary Prize.