    CEO: Azerbaijan Cinema Agency preparing several projects in film dubbing

    Art
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 18:05
    CEO: Azerbaijan Cinema Agency preparing several projects in film dubbing

    The Azerbaijan Cinema Agency plans to implement a number of film dubbing projects, the agency's general director, Rashad Azizov, told Report.

    He added that the successful implementation of these initiatives requires not only financial resources but also strengthening of the infrastructure and professional base.

    "Detailed information on these areas was presented by Agency staff during film discussions held in March of this year. Work on the points outlined in that presentation is currently ongoing," he noted.

    Baş direktor: Kino Agentliyi filmlərin dublyajı istiqamətində bir çox layihə planlaşdırır
    Гендиректор: Агентство кино готовит ряд проектов в сфере дубляжа фильмов

