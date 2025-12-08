Azerbaijani customs officials seized over 450 kg of heroin from circulation this year

In Azerbaijan, over 1.6 tons of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their psychoactive precursors were seized from illegal circulation in 11 months of 2025, State Customs Committee Chairman Shahin Baghirov said at the "Customs-Business 2025: Dialogue and Trust" forum in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, as a result of the Committee's activities, over 1.9 tons of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their psychoactive precursors were seized from illegal circulation in 2022-2024, and over 1.6 tons in 11 months of this year.

He emphasized that 451 kg of heroin have been seized this year.

To increase the throughput capacity of border crossing points, technological capabilities have been expanded, and a number of border crossing points have been built in a modern style. At the same time, construction of new border crossing points continues systematically to expand international trade flows and more efficiently manage border crossing processes. These initiatives serve to enhance our country's transit potential and further strengthen our position in the regional logistics chain," he noted.