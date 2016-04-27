Experts: Armenia undermined foundation of Kazan process, faith in the peace talks - OPINION

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian side has undermined the foundation of Kazan process, it's necessary to create a "road map" for settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, experts say, commenting on Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan's interview with Bloomberg.

"In the April events, Armenia has received a good lesson from Azerbaijan, the Armenian soldiers barely claimed legs and lost part of the occupied territories. Apparently, now Armenia tries to mislead the public and engaged in frank deception, because the decisions made during the meeting in Kazan were based on the updated Madrid principles", Report was told by the political scientist Fikret Sadikhov.

The political scientist pointed that, there is a need to strengthen the Azerbaijani diplomacy in the direction of the leading states of the world - Russia, the United States, international organizations - in order to draw their attention to the obstinacy of the Armenian position on the settlement of the conflict, to communicate to them that Azerbaijan will not leave the lands, in any case, and sooner or late, as shown by the April events, ready to release its occupied territory, and will free its own lands, no matter what it takes.

In turn, the political scientist Tofig Abbasov said that Serzh Sargsyan and his team a long time ago are not in the negotiating process.

He stressed that Armenia should prove their commitment to the peace process: "But the thing is that Armenia, as a side, being a party to the conflict, is absolutely not ready for the peace process and proves this by all its forces and the actions, because the party that wants peace, wants talks and is ready to compromise, should actually confirm this by its actions", said the analyst.

The expert pointed out that the Armenian side has undermined the foundation of Kazan process, faith in the peace negotiations: "Armenia's acute reluctance to show willingness to compromise has led to the fact that Armenia has negated dozens of meetings in the trilateral format of the Presidents of the three countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia", - he added.

According to him, the words of the President of Armenia, that he said in an interview with Bloomberg, once again confirm that he is the most ardent and clear representative of the party of the war in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

T.Abbasov noted that Azerbaijan is still in the negotiation process, but around the table has no counterpart. Speaking about the possibility of a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the expert said that he sees no prerequisites for the resumption of the peace process. However, he said that sooner or later the parties back to the negotiating process, as "wars begin in the fields of action, and end at the negotiating table, and then a truce."

In turn, Russian military analyst, Associate Professor of Political Science and Sociology of the Russian Economic University named after G.V. Plekhanov, Alexander Perendzhiev believes that official Yerevan does not want war, most likely, it needs a pause to reflect on what has happened.

Military expert said that then interview od Serzh Sargsyan with Bloomberg traced the position of official Yerevan - maintaining the status quo.

According to him,it's very early at present to talk about some outcome in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"Despite the many years of conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, in fact, it's only the beginning. Even the present events show that the process on its settlement hasn't moved a single step for the last 23 years", he said.

The expert noted the need for the creation of the "road map" for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: "Without mutual compromise, I would like to repeat, - mutual compromise, any settlement option is not available, and the war may last forever", he said, adding that concessions must be simultaneous, equivalent and consistent.

In his view, the war will bring any dividends neither Azerbaijan, nor Armenia, nor Russia: "But there are those, who do not mind a fire broke of war happened in the South Caucasus, that to get benefits of this, to weaken Russia, to increase their financial and fashion capital", he concluded.