Expert: 2016 April battles demolished Yerevan's hope in keeping status quo in Karabakh - OPINION

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ The four-day April war in 2016 has set new emphases in the situation around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, not only for both sides, but also for the mediating countries of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Report informs, political analyst Tofig Abbasov has said, commenting on results and impact of the April 2016 battles in the Karabakh conflict zone on the settlement process.

"April battles demolished Yerevan's hope in keeping status quo in Karabakh. Strictly speaking, this unexpected turn in April has set new accents in the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, placed emphasis not only on both sides, but also for the OSCE Minsk Group mediators so that they could look at the situation in the conflict region differently”, T. Abbasov said.

The expert expressed the opinion that April events of the past year are not only a military segment of the Karabakh problem, but also its geopolitical addition, which made all participants of the process to approach the state of affairs more responsibly.He added that the "four-day war" can force Armenian side to show adequacy and respect for international law.

"Therefore, Azerbaijan decided to act in its own way according to its own understanding. "On a series of endless provocations Baku gave a large-scale response, showing that it has all the necessary means, tactics, mobile strategy in order to restore order in one of the key regions of the Eurasian space", political scientist stated.

The expert recalled that the April war caused confusion in Armenia itself, as a result of which president Serzh Sargsyan urgently dismissed senior military leaders who failed the defense and could not find an adequate response to the offensive actions of the Azerbaijani army.