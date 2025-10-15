Belarus interested in increasing supplies of its products to Azerbaijan

Belarus is interested in increasing its exports of domestically produced goods to Azerbaijan, Irina Ivanova, deputy director general for foreign economic relations at the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Report.

"We know that Azerbaijan appreciates Belarusian products. We aim to increase exports of Belarusian goods while reducing prices to make them affordable for consumers," she noted.

Ivanova stressed with satisfaction the growth in trade between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

"The year 2024 was particularly significant for us, with a significant increase," she added.