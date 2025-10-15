Belarus interested in increasing supplies of its products to Azerbaijan
AIC
- 15 October, 2025
- 12:07
Belarus is interested in increasing its exports of domestically produced goods to Azerbaijan, Irina Ivanova, deputy director general for foreign economic relations at the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Report.
"We know that Azerbaijan appreciates Belarusian products. We aim to increase exports of Belarusian goods while reducing prices to make them affordable for consumers," she noted.
Ivanova stressed with satisfaction the growth in trade between Azerbaijan and Belarus.
"The year 2024 was particularly significant for us, with a significant increase," she added.
Latest News
12:33
Azerbaijan exports 17.4 million tons of oil in nine months of 2025Energy
12:27
TABIB to extend services to foreign nationalsOther
12:14
UN to hold its fourth ministerial meeting on urbanization, climate at COP30Infrastructure
12:12
Aydin Karimov: All tenders are conducted openly and transparentlyInfrastructure
12:08
Anaclaudia Rossbach: WUF13 to be key stage in implementation of New Urban AgendaInfrastructure
12:07
Belarus interested in increasing supplies of its products to AzerbaijanAIC
12:05
China may apply its health and medical tourism expertise in AzerbaijanTourism
11:59
Number of women entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan exceeds 330,000 in H1 2025Business
11:56