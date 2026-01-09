Azerbaijan's orange imports from China skyrocket

In January-October of 2025, Azerbaijan imported 14,539 tons of oranges worth $12.13 million, marking a year-on-year increase of 22% and 13%, respectively, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan purchased oranges from:

- Iran: 10,080 tons (-27%) worth $7.56 million (-21%);

- South Africa: 1,856 tons (+65%) worth $2.1 million (+68%);

- Egypt: 1,615 tons (-11%) worth $1.78 million (+13%);

- Türkiye: 977.4 tons (-41%) worth $684,520 (-41%);

- China: 5.33 tons (+267 times) worth $5,900 (+20 times).

In 2024, 74.6% of the 23,200 tons of oranges imported to Azerbaijan came from Iran.