Azerbaijan's orange imports from China skyrocket
AIC
- 09 January, 2026
- 13:37
In January-October of 2025, Azerbaijan imported 14,539 tons of oranges worth $12.13 million, marking a year-on-year increase of 22% and 13%, respectively, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.
During the reporting period, Azerbaijan purchased oranges from:
- Iran: 10,080 tons (-27%) worth $7.56 million (-21%);
- South Africa: 1,856 tons (+65%) worth $2.1 million (+68%);
- Egypt: 1,615 tons (-11%) worth $1.78 million (+13%);
- Türkiye: 977.4 tons (-41%) worth $684,520 (-41%);
- China: 5.33 tons (+267 times) worth $5,900 (+20 times).
In 2024, 74.6% of the 23,200 tons of oranges imported to Azerbaijan came from Iran.
