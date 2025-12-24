Azerbaijan begins supplying kiwifruit to Latvia

In January-October of 2025, Azerbaijan imported 2,539 tons of kiwifruit, valued at $1.89 million, marking a year-on-year decline of 12% and 10%, respectively, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

During this period, Azerbaijan purchased kiwifruit from:

- Iran: 2,382 tons (-16%) worth $1.67 million (-16%);

- Chile: 78 tons (+39%) worth $109,000 (+38%);

- China: 77.3 tons (+15 times) worth $90,300 (+6 times);

- Italy: 1.92 tons (+2.7 times) worth $15,400 (+2.5 times);

- New Zealand: 0.48 tons (-14%) worth $4,110 (-9%).

In addition, Azerbaijan exported 423.45 tons (-5%) of kiwi fruit worth $478,320 for 10 months, which is a 5% decrease in volume and a 42% increase in value compared to the same period last year.

Within the mentioned period, Azerbaijan sold kiwifruit to:

- Russia: 312.45 tons (-20%) worth $291,760 (-0.3%),

- Ukraine: 63.2 tons worth $136,820 (no supply a year ago),

- Latvia: 17.8 tons worth $26,000,

- Kazakhstan: 30 tons (-48%) worth $23,710 (-44%).

In 2025, Azerbaijan exported kiwifruit to Latvia for the first time in 14 years, based on publicly available foreign trade statistics dating back to 2011.