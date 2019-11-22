Tesla представила свой первый электропикап Сybertruck

View this post on Instagram

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY The powerful drivetrain and low center of gravity provides extraordinary traction control and torque—enabling acceleration from 0-60 mph in as little as 2.9 seconds and up to 500 miles of range. EXOSKELETON Cybertruck is built with an exterior shell made for ultimate durability and passenger protection. Starting with a nearly impenetrable exoskeleton, every component is designed for superior strength and endurance, from Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin to Tesla armor glass. Armor Glass ULTRA-HARD 30X COLD-ROLLED STAINLESS STEEL Help eliminate dents, damage and long-term corrosion with a smooth monochrome exoskeleton that puts the shell on the outside of the car and provides you and your passengers maximum protection. TESLA ARMOR GLASS Ultra-strong glass and polymer-layered composite can absorb and redirect impact force for improved performance and damage tolerance. ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION Raise and lower suspension four inches in either direction for easy access to Cybertruck or the vault, while self-leveling capabilities adapt to any occasion and assist with every job. Versatile Utility Vault-like storage Rugged Strength Adaptive Air Suspension Flexible Interior Awesome Adaptability