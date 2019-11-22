Tesla представила свой первый электропикап Сybertruck

Американская компания Tesla впервые продемонстрировала электропикап Сybertruck.
Как передает Report со ссылкой на российские СМИ, презентация прошла в Лос-Анджелесе, трансляция происходила на сайте компании.
Опытный образец автомобиля показали со сцены. Как сообщил глава Tesla Илон Маск, кузов и окна Сybertruck отличаются особой прочностью. Удары молотом по двери не оставили на ней видимых следов. Предприниматель заверил, что обшивка является пуленепробиваемой.
Как сообщил Маск, электрокар в зависимости от мощности двигателя и привода доступен в трех типах комплектации. В наиболее совершенной из них он может проехать без подзарядки свыше 800 км, а также за 2,9 секунды развить скорость свыше 96 км/ч. Объем багажника Сybertruck составляет около 2,8 тыс. л.
По словам главы Tesla, в самой простой комплектации электропикап будет стоить от 40 тысяч долларов. Машины уже доступны для заказа. В них поддерживается функция автопилота.
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY The powerful drivetrain and low center of gravity provides extraordinary traction control and torque—enabling acceleration from 0-60 mph in as little as 2.9 seconds and up to 500 miles of range. EXOSKELETON Cybertruck is built with an exterior shell made for ultimate durability and passenger protection. Starting with a nearly impenetrable exoskeleton, every component is designed for superior strength and endurance, from Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin to Tesla armor glass. Armor Glass ULTRA-HARD 30X COLD-ROLLED STAINLESS STEEL Help eliminate dents, damage and long-term corrosion with a smooth monochrome exoskeleton that puts the shell on the outside of the car and provides you and your passengers maximum protection. TESLA ARMOR GLASS Ultra-strong glass and polymer-layered composite can absorb and redirect impact force for improved performance and damage tolerance. ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION Raise and lower suspension four inches in either direction for easy access to Cybertruck or the vault, while self-leveling capabilities adapt to any occasion and assist with every job. Versatile Utility Vault-like storage Rugged Strength Adaptive Air Suspension Flexible Interior Awesome Adaptability
