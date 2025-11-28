Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Turkish experts visit Azerbaijan's Lankaran to explore agro-tourism potential

    Tourism
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 13:37
    Turkish experts visit Azerbaijan's Lankaran to explore agro-tourism potential

    On November 25-28, a familiarization trip to Lankaran was organized for specialists from Türkiye, Report informs, citing the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

    The trip aimed to expand cooperation in the field of agro-tourism and included experts from Türkiye's Agricultural and Rural Development Support Institution as well as the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. Participants shared insights on agro-tourism practices in the Trabzon and Rize regions of Türkiye.

    During the visit, Turkish experts explored Lankaran's agro-tourism potential, including tea plantations, farms, bamboo cultivation, apitherapy, fisheries, and Hirkan National Park. Meetings were held with representatives of local agro-tourism enterprises to discuss the development and utilization of existing farm potentials in the region.

    The trip was organized as part of the Agro-tourism Experience Exchange and Field Visit Program, established under the Action Plan adopted during the 4th session of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Joint Tourism Commission held in Baku on February 6 this year.

