Turkic states consider launching tourist trains

Member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) are exploring the possibility of launching tourist trains between their territories and beyond.

Report informs, citing the organization, that a special working group has been established to study the initiative. The group will include representatives from the railway administrations and tourism agencies of member states.

Between January and August 2025, Azerbaijan welcomed 428,456 tourists from OTS countries, a 7.4% increase compared to the same period in 2024 (399,085 visitors).

The number of tourists reached 289,952 (up 2.6%) from Türkiye, 69,332 (up 19.4%) from Kazakhstan, 37,718 (up 27.8%) from Uzbekistan, 21,422 (up 1.7%) from Turkmenistan, 7,093 (up 33%) from Kyrgyzstan, and 2,939 (up 14%) from Hungary.

Visitors from OTS countries accounted for 24.9% of Azerbaijan"s total tourist flow.

In July 2025, OTS member states signed a Memorandum of Understanding on tourism cooperation in Ankara.