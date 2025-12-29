Zelenskyy joins call with US special envoy Witkoff, Ukrainian official says

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov held a conversation with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, according to Umerov's post on X, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also joined the call.

    "Just now, while on the way to Ukraine, we held a conversation with US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy also joined the call. The key point is coordinating further contacts and next steps," Umerov wrote on X.

    According to Umerov, "the work is intensive and substantive." He stressed that consultations and discussions on the elements of Ukraine's peace plan are taking place daily.

    "We remain in constant contact with European national security advisers as well. We agreed on the next engagements in the near future," he added.

    Kiyev və Vaşinqton sülh nizamlanması çərçivəsində növbəti addımları müzakirə edib
    Киев и Вашингтон обсудили дальнейшие шаги в рамках мирного урегулирования

