Zelenskyy says 87% of Ukrainians want peace but not at cost of Donbas

Ukrainians are tired of the war, but they want a just peace. In particular, 85% of Ukrainian citizens oppose the withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Donbas, stated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Fox News, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

"People want peace. Today, President Trump said, I saw the polls that 85%, maybe 87%, he said, want peace, so they agree. I said: Yes, you know, this is our life, 87% support peace. At the same time, 85% are against the withdrawal (of troops - ed.) from the east, from Donbas. Everybody wants peace, but just peace," Zelenskyy said.

He added that a withdrawal from Donbas would be the "worst way" and stressed that all parties must understand this.

"It will be a big risk for Ukraine. Not acceptable to Ukrainians. And the referendum will not be positive," the country's leader emphasized.