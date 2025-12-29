Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Other countries
    Ukrainians are tired of the war, but they want a just peace. In particular, 85% of Ukrainian citizens oppose the withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Donbas, stated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Fox News, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

    "People want peace. Today, President Trump said, I saw the polls that 85%, maybe 87%, he said, want peace, so they agree. I said: Yes, you know, this is our life, 87% support peace. At the same time, 85% are against the withdrawal (of troops - ed.) from the east, from Donbas. Everybody wants peace, but just peace," Zelenskyy said.

    He added that a withdrawal from Donbas would be the "worst way" and stressed that all parties must understand this.

    "It will be a big risk for Ukraine. Not acceptable to Ukrainians. And the referendum will not be positive," the country's leader emphasized.

    Zelenski: Ukraynalıların 85 faizi ordunun Donbasdan çıxmasına qarşıdır
    Зеленский: 85% украинцев выступают против ухода ВСУ с Донбасса

