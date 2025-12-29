World Bank evaluates Azerbaijan for first time under B-READY

For the first time, the World Bank has assessed Azerbaijan within the framework of its new Business Ready (B-READY) 2025 report, Report informs, citing the bank.

The study covered 101 economies and evaluated the business and investment environment across three main indicators: regulatory framework, public services, and operational efficiency. In addition, average scores were determined for thematic areas.

Under the regulatory framework indicator, Azerbaijan scored 71.92 points, ranking 32nd. The country achieved its highest results in financial services (94.1 points) and utility services (83.6 points).

Stable scores were recorded in business entry (74.2 points), dispute resolution (74.7 points), and business insolvency (70.8 points).

Meanwhile, more moderate results were observed in international trade (64.5 points), taxation (66.7 points), labor (68.1 points), and market competition (52 points).

For the public services indicator, Azerbaijan scored 62.7 points, ranking 40th. Strongest results were seen in business entry (87.2 points) and financial services (89.8 points). Lower scores were noted in international trade (49.2 points), market competition (38.5 points), and business insolvency (37.5 points).

Under the operational efficiency indicator, Azerbaijan scored 63.3 points, placing 42nd. Business entry (96.7 points), business location (85.9 points), and utility services (87.9 points) were rated highly. However, weaker results were recorded in international trade (48.5 points), market competition (45.3 points), and labor (57.3 points). Insolvency was rated at zero in this category.

Overall, Azerbaijan achieved its highest thematic scores in business creation (86 points), financial services (87.2 points), and utility services (83 points). Moderate results were recorded in taxation (67.8 points), dispute resolution (65.3 points), labor (64 points), and international trade (54.1 points). Market competition (45.3 points) and business insolvency (36.1 points) were identified as the most problematic areas.

In comparison, results for other South Caucasus countries varied: Armenia's scores across the three main indicators ranged from 61.2 to 73, while Georgia's ranged from 70.3 to 78.

Unlike the previous Doing Business reports, the B‑READY assessment does not emphasize overall country rankings. The World Bank plans to expand coverage to 180 economies in 2026.

The B‑READY initiative, part of the World Bank Group's updated strategy to promote private investment, job creation, and productivity, collects and analyzes data on the business and investment environment and publishes it annually.

Replacing Doing Business, B‑READY offers a more balanced and transparent approach to evaluating business environments. Its methodology was developed based on input from World Bank experts, governments, the private sector, and civil society institutions. This approach ensures balance between de jure and de facto indicators, as well as comparability and representativeness of data.

In September 2021, the World Bank discontinued the Doing Business reports after identifying irregularities in data collection and presentation. Azerbaijan was among the four countries mentioned in this context. Investigations revealed that China and Saudi Arabia's scores had been inflated, while Azerbaijan's rankings in the 2018 and 2020 Doing Business reports were artificially lowered due to biased assessments.