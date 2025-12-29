UN Secretary-General urges world leaders to prioritize people, planet's future

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    In his New Year's message, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on world leaders to take a firmer stance in 2026 and to prioritize people and the future of the planet, Report informs.

    Guterres said the world is facing serious challenges: "The world is at a crossroads. Chaos and uncertainty are increasing, while violence, division, the climate crisis, and the systematic erosion of international law are deeply troubling. These developments are weakening the fundamental principles that unite humanity."

    The Secretary-General also highlighted the sharp rise in global military spending.

    "Worldwide military expenditures have reached $2.7 trillion, rising by about 10 percent. This amount is 13 times greater than all development aid combined and equal to Africa's total GDP. And all this is happening at a time when conflicts are continuing at levels unseen since the Second World War," he added.

    Guterres stressed that in the new year, the international community must reassess its priorities: "A safer world is possible not by investing in wars, but by investing in the fight against poverty. Peace must be the primary goal. Humanity has enough resources to save lives, restore the planet, and secure a future filled with peace and justice."

