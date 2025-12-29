Max Verstappen voted best F1 driver of 2025

Max Verstappen has been voted driver of the year for the fifth season in a row by Formula 1's team principals in the annual poll, despite missing out on the championship by two points, Report informs, citing the F1 official website.

"We asked each of the grid's 10 team bosses to submit a list of their top 10 drivers of the year under the proviso their personal rankings would remain a secret.

We then handed scores out based on the current points system, with the top driver in each list earning 25 points down to one for 10th. Scores were then combined to create the ranking," the information said.

Verstappen, who won six of the last nine Grands Prix, earned the top plaudits from F1's bosses, with World Champion and seven-time race winner Lando Norris slotting into second.

Oscar Piastri, the championship's early pace-setter, was voted P3 by the bosses, which aligns with where he finished in the standings.

Mercedes' George Russell was fourth, two places higher than he managed in this poll last year, after a strong campaign that yielded two wins and a further seven podiums.

Fernando Alonso may not have had his strongest season, but his efforts behind the wheel of a difficult to drive Aston Martin impressed bosses to put him P5, four places up on last year.

The veteran double World Champion edged out his fellow Spaniard Carlos Sainz, who slotted into sixth after a super second-half of the year that yielded two podiums.

Charles Leclerc was seventh after a tricky win-less season with Ferrari, while Haas driver Ollie Bearman was the highest new entry and the lead rookie in P8.

Red Bull-bound Isack Hadjar was the second new entry after a strong debut season with Racing Bulls, with veteran Nico Hulkenberg – who took his first podium at the 239th attempt – completing the top-10.

The team principals who took part in the vote were: McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella, Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff, Williams Team Principal James Vowles, Racing Bulls Team Principal Alan Permane, Aston Martin's Senior Leadership Team, Haas Team Principal Ayao Komatsu, Sauber Team Principal Jonathan Wheatley and Alpine Managing Director Steve Nielsen.