Tourist arrivals from Middle East to Azerbaijan up by over 9%

In January-October of 2025, Azerbaijan welcomed 253,507 tourists from Middle Eastern countries, marking a 9.1% increase compared to the same period last year, according to Report.

Among Middle Eastern countries, Saudi Arabia accounted for the highest number of tourists with 93,060 visitors, a decline of 4.4% year-on-year.

Additional figures include: Israel: 52,713 (+2 times), UAE: 34,933 (-1%), Kuwait: 23,716 (-16.7%), Oman: 15,128 (-33.4%), Jordan: 9,290 (+51.6%), Egypt: 6,748 (-0.3%), Iraq: 5,689 (+19.7%), Bahrain: 4,425 (-16%), Yemen: 2,704 (-3.9%), Qatar: 2,328 (-17.8%), Palestine: 1,211 (+16.6%), Lebanon: 1,196 (+4.2%), Syria: 366 (+8%).