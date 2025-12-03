Tourist arrivals from Middle East to Azerbaijan up by over 9%
Tourism
- 03 December, 2025
- 14:51
In January-October of 2025, Azerbaijan welcomed 253,507 tourists from Middle Eastern countries, marking a 9.1% increase compared to the same period last year, according to Report.
Among Middle Eastern countries, Saudi Arabia accounted for the highest number of tourists with 93,060 visitors, a decline of 4.4% year-on-year.
Additional figures include: Israel: 52,713 (+2 times), UAE: 34,933 (-1%), Kuwait: 23,716 (-16.7%), Oman: 15,128 (-33.4%), Jordan: 9,290 (+51.6%), Egypt: 6,748 (-0.3%), Iraq: 5,689 (+19.7%), Bahrain: 4,425 (-16%), Yemen: 2,704 (-3.9%), Qatar: 2,328 (-17.8%), Palestine: 1,211 (+16.6%), Lebanon: 1,196 (+4.2%), Syria: 366 (+8%).
Latest News
15:46
Photo
Azerbaijan, Vietnam mull deeper judicial cooperation and new legal initiativesForeign policy
15:38
SPE Annual Caspian Conference 2025: Shaping the Region's Energy FutureEnergy
15:34
Photo
NATO mobile training team holds seminar in BakuMilitary
15:23
Ticket sales open for 2026 Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand PrixFormula 1
15:19
Document: Duration of EU mission on Armenia–Azerbaijan border to depend on Yerevan's needsRegion
15:00
Photo
Azerbaijan, South Korea mull application of innovative solutions in banking sectorFinance
14:57
Around 4,000 passengers used Accessible Metro project in Baku over past 3 yearsInfrastructure
14:55
Türkiye says will continue purchasing natural gas from RussiaEnergy
14:51