    Tourist arrivals from Middle East to Azerbaijan up by over 9%

    Tourism
    • 03 December, 2025
    • 14:51
    Tourist arrivals from Middle East to Azerbaijan up by over 9%

    In January-October of 2025, Azerbaijan welcomed 253,507 tourists from Middle Eastern countries, marking a 9.1% increase compared to the same period last year, according to Report.

    Among Middle Eastern countries, Saudi Arabia accounted for the highest number of tourists with 93,060 visitors, a decline of 4.4% year-on-year.

    Additional figures include: Israel: 52,713 (+2 times), UAE: 34,933 (-1%), Kuwait: 23,716 (-16.7%), Oman: 15,128 (-33.4%), Jordan: 9,290 (+51.6%), Egypt: 6,748 (-0.3%), Iraq: 5,689 (+19.7%), Bahrain: 4,425 (-16%), Yemen: 2,704 (-3.9%), Qatar: 2,328 (-17.8%), Palestine: 1,211 (+16.6%), Lebanon: 1,196 (+4.2%), Syria: 366 (+8%).

    Azerbaijan Middle East tourists
    Azərbaycana Yaxın Şərqdən turist axını 9 % artıb
    Турпоток из стран Ближнего Востока в Азербайджан увеличился на 9%

