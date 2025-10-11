Terra Madre Shaki gastronomic festival taking place in Azerbaijan's Shaki

The Terra Madre Shaki gastronomic festival is taking place in Azerbaijan's Shaki, at the Yukhari Bash State Historical and Architectural Reserve, Report informs.

The event is organized by the State Tourism Agency in partnership with the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, the Azerbaijan National Culinary Center, and Slow Food International.

The festival's opening ceremony will be attended by Fuad Naghiyev, chairman of the State Tourism Agency; Elkhan Usubov, head of the Shaki City Executive Authority; and Edward Mukiibi, president of Slow Food International.

The festival will feature forums, roundtable discussions, and a product fair featuring approximately 30 local producers and farmers. Tastings and master classes will also be held.

Products from across Azerbaijan will be showcased at 13 stands in 26 sections.