Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Terra Madre Shaki gastronomic festival taking place in Azerbaijan's Shaki

    Tourism
    • 11 October, 2025
    • 13:16
    Terra Madre Shaki gastronomic festival taking place in Azerbaijan's Shaki

    The Terra Madre Shaki gastronomic festival is taking place in Azerbaijan's Shaki, at the Yukhari Bash State Historical and Architectural Reserve, Report informs.

    The event is organized by the State Tourism Agency in partnership with the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, the Azerbaijan National Culinary Center, and Slow Food International.

    The festival's opening ceremony will be attended by Fuad Naghiyev, chairman of the State Tourism Agency; Elkhan Usubov, head of the Shaki City Executive Authority; and Edward Mukiibi, president of Slow Food International.

    The festival will feature forums, roundtable discussions, and a product fair featuring approximately 30 local producers and farmers. Tastings and master classes will also be held.

    Products from across Azerbaijan will be showcased at 13 stands in 26 sections.

    Azerbaijan Shaki gastronomic festival
    Photo
    Şəkidə "Terra Madre Shaki" qastronomiya festivalı keçirilir
    Photo
    В Шеки проходит гастрономический фестиваль Terra Madre Shaki

    Latest News

    13:40

    Fuad Naghiyev: Azerbaijan becoming regional center for Slow Food movement

    Tourism
    13:16
    Photo

    Terra Madre Shaki gastronomic festival taking place in Azerbaijan's Shaki

    Tourism
    13:00

    Belarus reviews combat readiness by president's order

    Other countries
    12:36
    Photo

    AKTA inks MoU with Femmes Digitales

    ICT
    12:15

    White House lays off thousands of US government workers, blaming shutdown

    Other countries
    11:52

    Tural Mammadov: Women's role in technology growing every year

    ICT
    11:35

    Tens of thousands of Palestinians return to northern Gaza

    Other countries
    11:19

    Price of Azerbaijani oil drops by over 4%

    Energy
    11:04

    Trump plans summit on Gaza during his visit to Egypt

    Other countries
    All News Feed