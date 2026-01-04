Europe launches development of FMLA stealth aircraft

The EU is launching the development of a multifunctional light turboprop aircraft (FMLA) designed to combine the versatility of the Super Tucano with an effort to make the platform low‑observable and cost‑effective, according to Defense Express, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

The FMLA (Future Multirole Light Aircraft) project has secured €15 million in funding under the European Defence Fund (EDF) 2026 program.

According to EDF documents, the new aircraft should not simply replicate existing turboprop platforms, but must be capable of carrying out close air support, drone interception, reconnaissance, strike coordination, and target designation missions.

It is also emphasized that the FMLA could be adapted for civilian missions, including search and rescue operations.

The light aircraft is to be powered by a turboprop engine, have a maximum takeoff weight of up to 7.5 tons, and be capable of short takeoff and landing from runways as short as 450 meters.

Special attention is given to advanced materials and technologies that reduce radar visibility, ensure resilience to electronic warfare, and include onboard radar systems as well as elements of so‑called adaptive camouflage.

The aircraft must maintain effectiveness in challenging climatic conditions and comply with environmental standards.

The FMLA is intended for low-intensity conflicts, operations in environments with suppressed enemy air defenses, and missions below the threshold of open conflict.