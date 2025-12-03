State agency calls for better services to promote tourism growth in Azerbaijani districts

Service quality must be improved to further develop tourism across Azerbaijan's regions, Shahin Malikov, head of the Shaki Regional Tourism Office of the State Tourism Agency, said in an interview with Report.

According to Malikov, regional tourism is growing, making it essential to provide high-quality service: "Tourists are already coming to the regions. To provide good service, we must first involve tourism-related businesses in training programs. We also organize networking meetings between state institutions and tourism enterprises. Increasing awareness among those working in this field is necessary."

He noted that tourism village projects are currently underway in Shaki and Gakh. "Work is being carried out in this direction. If financial resources are allocated, additional steps will be taken regarding the Ilisu and Saribash tourism villages. Together with the State Employment Agency, we are offering support packages for agritourism activities in those villages," he said.

Within the joint project, four families in Saribash and eight in Ilisu are being provided with household items needed to host guests. Malikov explained that community-based guesthouses are a distinctive feature of the region: "Visitors to Saribash or Ilisu often prefer staying in village homes rather than hotels. They are attracted by nature, traditional hospitality, and meals cooked on wood-burning stoves. That is why we support community-based tourism facilities with equipment and training."

He added that such experiences are increasingly appealing to travelers: "For example, guests coming from Baku find it more attractive to relax in nature and spend time within the local community."