Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Shahdag Tourist Center in Azerbaijan visited by 300,000 tourists since early 2025

    Tourism
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 13:27
    Shahdag Tourist Center in Azerbaijan visited by 300,000 tourists since early 2025

    From the beginning of the year to December 15, as many as 300,000 tourists visited the Shahdag Tourist Center in Azerbaijan, the head of the tourist center, Rustam Najafov, said, answering journalists' questions, Report informs.

    He stated that this figure is 10% higher than in the same period last year.

    Rustam Najafov also noted that 174,000 tourists stayed overnight in the center's hotels during this period, which is also a 10% increase compared to the same period last year.

    Azerbaijan tourism Shahdag
    Bu il "Şahdağ Turizm Mərkəzi"ni 300 min turist ziyarət edib
    "Шахдаг" с начала года посетили 300 тыс. туристов

    Latest News

    14:29
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Oman may sign MoU on agricultural cooperation

    AIC
    14:18

    EC head: EU Council won't complete its work until it decides on funding for Ukraine

    Other countries
    14:17

    Zelenskyy supports idea of ​​electronic voting in presidential elections

    Other countries
    14:06

    Montenegro's Foreign Minister to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    14:05

    Mysterious 3I/ATLAS 'starts glowing gold' and it could signify 'the end'

    Education and science
    14:02
    Photo

    First batch of Azerbaijan's petroleum products shipped to Armenia

    Energy
    13:50

    Papuashvili: Discussions in European Parliament no longer reflect European values

    Region
    13:42

    Eurasian Development Bank to prepare macro-instrumentation framework for Azerbaijan

    Finance
    13:35

    Prosecutor seeks life sentence for Ruben Vardanyan in Baku trial

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed