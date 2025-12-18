Shahdag Tourist Center in Azerbaijan visited by 300,000 tourists since early 2025
Tourism
- 18 December, 2025
- 13:27
From the beginning of the year to December 15, as many as 300,000 tourists visited the Shahdag Tourist Center in Azerbaijan, the head of the tourist center, Rustam Najafov, said, answering journalists' questions, Report informs.
He stated that this figure is 10% higher than in the same period last year.
Rustam Najafov also noted that 174,000 tourists stayed overnight in the center's hotels during this period, which is also a 10% increase compared to the same period last year.
Latest News
14:29
Photo
Azerbaijan, Oman may sign MoU on agricultural cooperationAIC
14:18
EC head: EU Council won't complete its work until it decides on funding for UkraineOther countries
14:17
Zelenskyy supports idea of electronic voting in presidential electionsOther countries
14:06
Montenegro's Foreign Minister to visit AzerbaijanForeign policy
14:05
Mysterious 3I/ATLAS 'starts glowing gold' and it could signify 'the end'Education and science
14:02
Photo
First batch of Azerbaijan's petroleum products shipped to ArmeniaEnergy
13:50
Papuashvili: Discussions in European Parliament no longer reflect European valuesRegion
13:42
Eurasian Development Bank to prepare macro-instrumentation framework for AzerbaijanFinance
13:35