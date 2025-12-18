Shahdag Tourist Center in Azerbaijan visited by 300,000 tourists since early 2025

From the beginning of the year to December 15, as many as 300,000 tourists visited the Shahdag Tourist Center in Azerbaijan, the head of the tourist center, Rustam Najafov, said, answering journalists' questions, Report informs.

He stated that this figure is 10% higher than in the same period last year.

Rustam Najafov also noted that 174,000 tourists stayed overnight in the center's hotels during this period, which is also a 10% increase compared to the same period last year.