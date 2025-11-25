Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Serbia reveals possible dates for launch of direct Belgrade-Baku flights

    Tourism
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 08:51
    Serbia reveals possible dates for launch of direct Belgrade-Baku flights

    Serbia's national carrier, Air Serbia, is in the final stages of negotiations with Azerbaijan to launch direct flights between Belgrade and Baku next summer, the airline's CEO, Jiri Marek, told Radio Television Serbia (RTS), Report informs.

    He noted that Air Serbia is also considering launching a new route to the Middle East.

    "In Europe, we plan to further expand our network and open new destinations. After the successful [launch of a direct flight to] Tbilisi, we are in the final stages of negotiations to launch our next route to Baku. A decision will be made soon. We are also considering a route in the Middle East," Marek told RTS.

    He mentioned the airline's cooperation with Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines, which launched direct flights from Astana to Belgrade in early November.

    "We are also cooperating with Royal Jordanian Airlines on the planned launch of flights from Amman in April next year," Air Serbia's CEO added.

    Serbiyadan Azərbaycana birbaşa aviareyslərin açılmasının mümkün tarixi bəlli olub
    В Сербии назвали возможные сроки запуска прямых авиарейсов Белград-Баку

