    'Qatar Airways' launches new discount campaign

    Discount will continue till December 6

    Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ 'Qatar Airways' airline launched other short-term discount campaign on the New Year's eve.

    Report was told by Company, 'Qatar Airways', making more than 150 directions of the world closer to Baku, applies discount to 30% to Dubai, Bangkok, Colombo, Seoul, Shanghai, Sydney, Phuket.

    Clients may get special discounted travel tickets from 'Qatar Airways' sales offices, official website (www.qatarairways.com) as well as from tourism agencies.

    During this campaign, ticket sales should be carried out on November 30-December 6, flights till March 31, 2016. 

