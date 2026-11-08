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    Japan launches Azerbaijan tours inspired by hit TV series Vivant

    Tourism
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 11:13
    Japan launches Azerbaijan tours inspired by hit TV series Vivant

    Japan has launched tours to Azerbaijan inspired by the popular TV series Vivant, with waiting lists already in place for some trips scheduled between late November 2026 and October 2027.

    According to Report, citing The Japan Times, the travel packages were developed by tour operator Hankyu Travel International in cooperation with Tokyo Broadcasting System Television (TBS), the broadcaster behind the series.

    A representative of the tour operator said that Vivant had sparked strong interest among Japanese tourists in visiting Azerbaijan. The company is considering increasing the number of available places on the tours.

    Fans of the series from Japan are already traveling to Baku. Among the sites they visit is the Palace of the Shirvanshahs. Scenes set in Jerusalem were filmed among the ruins of a bathhouse within the palace complex.

    Another location familiar to viewers is Baku's Bukinist bookshop. In the series, the shop serves as the headquarters of Beppan, a secret intelligence unit believed to be part of Japan's Self-Defense Forces. The shop manager said that Japanese visitors come in every day to take photographs and shoot videos.

    Rashad Azizov, head of the Azerbaijan Film Agency, believes the series could bring the two countries closer together. He expressed hope that more Japanese tourists would visit Azerbaijan to explore its historical landmarks, discover its architecture and sample its national cuisine.

    Vivant is a large-scale thriller, action and detective series directed by Katsuo Fukuzawa and released in 2023. The first season was filmed in Japan, Mongolia and other locations. A significant part of the second season, released in 2026, was set and filmed in Azerbaijan, particularly in Baku.

    Tourism in Azerbaijan Azerbaijan-Japan relations
    Photo
    Yaponiyada populyar "Vivant" serialının izi ilə Azərbaycana turlar başladılıb
    Photo
    В Японии запустили туры в Азербайджан по следам популярного сериала Vivant
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

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