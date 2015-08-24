International aluminum technologies exhibition to be held in Istanbul

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ On October 6-9, "ALUEXPO-2015" Fourth International aluminum technologies, tools and equipment exhibition will take place in Istanbul.

Report informs, the aluminum plates, foil and various aluminum products for the packaging industry will be exhibited.

The main directions of the program for participants are briefing, bilateral meetings, reviewing the stands at the exhibition and visiting the manufacturing companies.

Azerbaijani businessmen have also been invited to the exhibition.