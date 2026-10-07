Infrastructure being developed in Ivanovka under Tourist Village concept

Design work is underway in Ivanovka village, Ismayilli district, as part of preparations for restoration and construction works, Rustam Mehtizada, head of the Cultural Heritage Management Sector at the State Tourism Agency, told journalists.

Report quotes him as saying the development of regions and tourism products has been identified as a priority under the State Program for Tourism Development for 2026–2030:

"Under the Tourist Village concept, eight villages have been selected across the country: Laza in Gusar, Griz in Guba, Ilisu and Sarybash in Gakh, Durudja in Gabala, Ivanovka in Ismayilli, Bibiyani in Lerik and Sym in Astara. The main goal of the project is to attract tourists to the regions and channel tourism revenues into the development of local communities."