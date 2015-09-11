First Exhibition of Tourism Opportunities of UAE opens in Baku

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ I Exhibition of tourism opportunities of United Arab Emirates opened in Baku.

Report informs tourism departments of 5 emirates, as well as 17 different travel companies from the UAE will show their capabilities at the exhibition.

Prior to the event, the head of the delegation, a spokesman for the National Council of the UAE on Tourism and Antiquities Khalid bin Nassar told reporters that the purpose of the exhibition - to bring together tourism companies of two countries and to provide opportunities for tourism that available in UAE.

In addition, he noted the importance of exchange of experience and innovation in tourism sector. "Azerbaijan is an important country for us and we would like to increase the number of tourists traveling to our country." Khalid bin Nassar said that, a number of contracts are expected to be signed at the exhibition.

The exhibition is held within the framework of the presentation of tourism opportunities of UAE in CIS countries.Prior to that, a similar exhibition was held in Astana and Tashkent.