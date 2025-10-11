Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Edward Mukiibi: Azerbaijan - country with rich gastronomic culture

    Tourism
    • 11 October, 2025
    • 14:41
    Edward Mukiibi: Azerbaijan - country with rich gastronomic culture

    Azerbaijan is a country distinguished by its immense biodiversity, rich cultural heritage, and exquisite gastronomy and culinary traditions, Slow Food International President Edward Mukiibi said at the Terra Madre gastronomic festival in Shaki, Report informs.

    "Azerbaijan is an amazingly rich country in terms of gastronomy and food culture. We want to showcase its diversity to the world and support local communities in preserving this heritage," he noted.

    According to Mukiibi, the organization intends to develop cooperation with Azerbaijani partners and transform the festival into an international event.

    "The world needs to learn about Azerbaijan's culinary traditions. To preserve this wealth, it must be actively promoted," he added.

    Edward Mukiibi gastronomic festival Shaki
    "Slow Food International"ın prezidenti: "Azərbaycan qastronomiya baxımından çox zəngindir"
    Эдвард Мукииби: Азербайджан - страна с богатейшей гастрономической культурой

    Latest News

    15:01

    Azerbaijani president awards Sevil Aliyeva Order of Sharaf

    Cultural policy
    14:55
    Photo

    3rd European Culinary Festival taking place in Azerbaijan

    Cultural policy
    14:41

    Edward Mukiibi: Azerbaijan - country with rich gastronomic culture

    Tourism
    14:25
    Photo

    Participants of int'l conference on missing persons visit Azerbaijan's Zangilan

    Foreign policy
    14:17

    Russia attacks energy infrastructure in Odesa: around 50 towns, villages left without power

    Other countries
    14:05

    Speakers of Azerbaijani, Turkish, Pakistani parliaments to meet in Islamabad

    Foreign policy
    13:40

    Fuad Naghiyev: Azerbaijan becoming regional center for Slow Food movement

    Tourism
    13:16
    Photo

    Terra Madre Shaki gastronomic festival taking place in Azerbaijan's Shaki

    Tourism
    13:00

    Belarus reviews combat readiness by president's order

    Other countries
    All News Feed