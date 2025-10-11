Edward Mukiibi: Azerbaijan - country with rich gastronomic culture

Azerbaijan is a country distinguished by its immense biodiversity, rich cultural heritage, and exquisite gastronomy and culinary traditions, Slow Food International President Edward Mukiibi said at the Terra Madre gastronomic festival in Shaki, Report informs.

"Azerbaijan is an amazingly rich country in terms of gastronomy and food culture. We want to showcase its diversity to the world and support local communities in preserving this heritage," he noted.

According to Mukiibi, the organization intends to develop cooperation with Azerbaijani partners and transform the festival into an international event.

"The world needs to learn about Azerbaijan's culinary traditions. To preserve this wealth, it must be actively promoted," he added.