China may apply its health and medical tourism expertise in Azerbaijan

Chinese businessmen plan to establish a Healthcare Technology Trade Center, an Artificial Intelligence Center, an Innovation and Traditional Chinese Medicine Center, as well as a Longevity, Biotechnology, Anti-Aging, and Innovative Education Center in Azerbaijan, Jia Xiao Fang, President of the China Health & Medical Tourism Association (CHMTA), said during the 2nd Azerbaijan Health Tourism Conference held in Baku, according to Report.

"Traditional Chinese medicine has a history of over 5,000 years, yet there is currently no professional medical center in this field either in the Azerbaijani market or across the Caucasus region. This presents significant potential for healthcare investment, prevention, immune system strengthening, treatment, and rehabilitation-especially offering a unique opportunity for Azerbaijan's medical tourism sector," she stated.