Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts presentation of tourism opportunities of Switzerland.

Report informs, presentation was held by head of emerging markets andspecial projects in the Swiss National Tourist Office, Federico Sommaruga.

According to him, the delegation of 18 people representing the sectors of tourism, health and education in Switzerland, makes a visit to Baku, Almaty and Astana to promote the country's tourism opportunities.

F.Sommaruga noted that the tourism sector is of great importance for the Swiss economy, accounting for 4% of GDP, and employs 245 thousand man.

"In 2015, Switzerland was visited by about 10 thousand tourists who spent at least one night in the country.We believe that this number will increase and more Azerbaijanis will have the opportunity to see Switzerland.In addition, we are going to open the site www.myswitzerland.com/azerbaijan, so that more people can have access to information about tourism in Switzerland. "

Talking about how Switzerland can attract tourists F.Sommaruga said that Switzerland has beautiful scenery, architectural monuments, spas: "We have prepared a special tour, length of more than 1,000 km, which allows you to see all the beauty of the country."

F.Sommaruga also noted some of the difficulties that stand in the way of development of tourist relations between Azerbaijan and Switzerland, such as the lack of air traffic: "Previously, there was a flight AZAL Baku-Geneva, and we have seen the growth of tourists.However, this issue is on the agenda, to open flight to Geneva or Zurich. "

In addition, other members of the delegation provided opportunities of Switzerland in the field of education and health.