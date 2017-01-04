Tbilisi. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Last year, 1 523 075 Azerbaijani citizens visited Georgia.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, due to this figure, Azerbaijani citizens ranked first among tourists visiting Georgia.

According to information, the Georgian National Tourism Administration stated that 497 969 000 Azerbaijani citizens visited the country in 2010. In 2011, this figure made 714418 (growth by 30%), 931933 (growth by 15%) in 2012, as well 1075857 in 2013 (growth by 19%), 1283214 (growth by 9%) in 2014, while 1393257 (growth by 9%) in 2015.

Number of Azerbaijani tourists, visiting Georgia in 2016 was more by 129818 persons or 9.3% compared to 2015.

A total of 6 350 625 foreign citizens visited Georgia in 2016.

Armenians ranked second, Turkish citizens third, Russians fourth among the foreigners visiting Georgia.