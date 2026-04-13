Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Oil prices rise amid expectations of US blockade of Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 10:18
    Oil prices rise amid expectations of US blockade of Strait of Hormuz

    Oil prices have surged more than 7%, surpassing $100 per barrel, amid expectations that the US Navy may move to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, according to Dawn, Report informs.

    The outlet noted that this step could restrict Iran's oil exports as Washington and Tehran have failed to reach an agreement to halt the conflict.

    The price of Brent crude rose by $6.96 (7.3%) to $102.16 per barrel. On April 10, a decline of 0.75% had been recorded.

    Meanwhile, the price of US WTI crude increased by $8.12 (8.4%) to $104.69 per barrel, following a 1.33% drop in the previous session.

    Escalation in Middle East Oil prices Strait of Hormuz
    ABŞ-nin Hörmüz boğazını blokadaya alması gözləntisi fonunda neft bahalaşır
    Нефть дорожает на фоне ожидания блокировки Ормуза со стороны США

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