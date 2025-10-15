Azerbaijan's rich natural resources hold great potential for health tourism

Azerbaijan's abundant natural resources offer significant potential for the development of health tourism, according to Azada Huseynova, Deputy Chair of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

Speaking during the 2nd Azerbaijan Health Tourism Conference held in Baku, Huseynova emphasized that among the various branches of tourism, health tourism holds a special place and carries strategic importance both economically and socially: "This sector not only brings additional foreign currency to the country, but also contributes to improving people's quality of life, promoting wellness culture, and enhancing Azerbaijan's international recognition."

The official noted that Azerbaijan's rich natural resources and modern infrastructure provide a strong foundation for this sector: "Naftalan's therapeutic oil, Nakhchivan's salt mountain, and the natural balneological sources in Karabakh and East Zangazur have long been recognized both regionally and internationally. Health centers in areas such as Absheron, Shabran, Gabala, Lankaran, and Shaki are popular destinations for both local and foreign tourists. The development of this field has received special attention from the country's leadership. I would like to express my gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on behalf of the tourism and healthcare industries."

Huseynova added that under the leadership of the head of state, the 2022–2026 Socio-Economic Development Strategy identifies medical tourism as a priority area: "Within this framework, consistent measures are being taken to establish modern healthcare infrastructure, strengthen human resources, and improve service quality. The presidential decree on ‘Additional Measures to Enhance the Role of Naftalan Oil' in health tourism is another example of the government's ongoing support. This document aims to promote Naftalan oil as a modern tourism product in international markets and to showcase Azerbaijan's health tourism potential more broadly."

"In recent years, the State Tourism Agency has implemented several key projects to advance health tourism. Last year's inaugural health tourism conference in Shusha served as an international platform for knowledge and experience exchange, making a valuable contribution to Azerbaijan's visibility in this field. Additionally, a Joint Action Plan for the Development of Medical Tourism has been approved between the State Tourism Agency and the TABIB. This plan aims to improve the governance framework for health tourism, raise awareness of its potential, and enhance access to medical services. Today's event is yet another step forward in that ongoing policy," she concluded.