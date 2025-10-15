Azerbaijan preparing to open major rehabilitation center

In the coming days, a large rehabilitation center is expected to open at the Yeni Klinika (New Clinic), a facility under the management of the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB), occupying an area of 3,600 square meters, Araz Nasirov, Deputy Executive Director of TABIB, said during the 2nd Azerbaijan Health Tourism Conference held in Baku, Report informs.

"This is a rehabilitation center equipped with numerous robotic interventions," he noted.

Nasirov also recalled the recent opening of a health center in Shusha.

"We have ambitious plans for health tourism. Our recommendation to both public and private healthcare institutions operating in Azerbaijan, including those with foreign participation, is to bring international expertise into the country," he added.