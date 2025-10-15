Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Azerbaijan preparing to open major rehabilitation center

    Tourism
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 10:59
    Azerbaijan preparing to open major rehabilitation center

    In the coming days, a large rehabilitation center is expected to open at the Yeni Klinika (New Clinic), a facility under the management of the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB), occupying an area of 3,600 square meters, Araz Nasirov, Deputy Executive Director of TABIB, said during the 2nd Azerbaijan Health Tourism Conference held in Baku, Report informs.

    "This is a rehabilitation center equipped with numerous robotic interventions," he noted.

    Nasirov also recalled the recent opening of a health center in Shusha.

    "We have ambitious plans for health tourism. Our recommendation to both public and private healthcare institutions operating in Azerbaijan, including those with foreign participation, is to bring international expertise into the country," he added.

    Azerbaijan rehabilitation center TABIB Araz Nasirov
    Azərbaycanda böyük reabilitasiya mərkəzinin açılışına hazırlıq gedir
    В Азербайджане идет подготовка к открытию крупного реабилитационного центра

    Latest News

    12:33

    Azerbaijan exports 17.4 million tons of oil in nine months of 2025

    Energy
    12:27

    TABIB to extend services to foreign nationals

    Other
    12:14

    UN to hold its fourth ministerial meeting on urbanization, climate at COP30

    Infrastructure
    12:12

    Aydin Karimov: All tenders are conducted openly and transparently

    Infrastructure
    12:08

    Anaclaudia Rossbach: WUF13 to be key stage in implementation of New Urban Agenda

    Infrastructure
    12:07

    Belarus interested in increasing supplies of its products to Azerbaijan

    AIC
    12:05

    China may apply its health and medical tourism expertise in Azerbaijan

    Tourism
    11:59

    Number of women entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan exceeds 330,000 in H1 2025

    Business
    11:56

    Azerbaijan produces 20.7 million tons of oil in nine months of 2025

    Energy
    All News Feed