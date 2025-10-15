Azerbaijan expects strong rise in health tourism in near future

A surge in health tourism to Azerbaijan is expected in the near future, said Goydaniz Gahramanov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Tourism Agencies Association (ATAA), said during the 2nd Azerbaijan Health Tourism Conference held in Baku, Report informs.

He emphasized that tourism is rapidly developing in Azerbaijan and the necessary infrastructure is being established across the country.

"In a very short time, three international airports have been built in the liberated territories. Tourism is one of the key sectors of the non-oil and gas economy. It brings foreign currency into the country and creates new jobs," Gahramanov noted.