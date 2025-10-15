Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Azerbaijan expects strong rise in health tourism in near future

    Tourism
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 11:27
    Azerbaijan expects strong rise in health tourism in near future

    A surge in health tourism to Azerbaijan is expected in the near future, said Goydaniz Gahramanov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Tourism Agencies Association (ATAA), said during the 2nd Azerbaijan Health Tourism Conference held in Baku, Report informs.

    He emphasized that tourism is rapidly developing in Azerbaijan and the necessary infrastructure is being established across the country.

    "In a very short time, three international airports have been built in the liberated territories. Tourism is one of the key sectors of the non-oil and gas economy. It brings foreign currency into the country and creates new jobs," Gahramanov noted.

    Azerbaijan Goydaniz Gahramanov liberated territories ATAA
    Göydəniz Qəhrəmanov: "Azərbaycana sağlamlıq turizmi ilə bağlı güclü axın gözlənilir"
    Гёйдениз Гахраманов: В Азербайджане ожидается приток в сфере оздоровительного туризма

    Latest News

    12:33

    Azerbaijan exports 17.4 million tons of oil in nine months of 2025

    Energy
    12:27

    TABIB to extend services to foreign nationals

    Other
    12:14

    UN to hold its fourth ministerial meeting on urbanization, climate at COP30

    Infrastructure
    12:12

    Aydin Karimov: All tenders are conducted openly and transparently

    Infrastructure
    12:08

    Anaclaudia Rossbach: WUF13 to be key stage in implementation of New Urban Agenda

    Infrastructure
    12:07

    Belarus interested in increasing supplies of its products to Azerbaijan

    AIC
    12:05

    China may apply its health and medical tourism expertise in Azerbaijan

    Tourism
    11:59

    Number of women entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan exceeds 330,000 in H1 2025

    Business
    11:56

    Azerbaijan produces 20.7 million tons of oil in nine months of 2025

    Energy
    All News Feed