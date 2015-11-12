AZAL announces new discount campaign

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has announced for students a 10% discount on tickets to all international destinations.

Report was told in press service of AZAL students aged under 25 years will have the discount for both economy and business class air-tickets for international flights.

"The campaign does not cover AZAL’s low-cost flights to Moscow, Antalya, Istanbul and Dubai", AZAL said.

The Company reports that for purchase of air-tickets the students of the Azerbaijan and foreign universities should come to the airline’s sales offices, present a student card and a certificate from the highest educational institution.

Within the flight the student can enjoy AZAL’s bonus program AZAL Miles.

From 1 August AZAL decreased current tariffs of economy class on all international routes by 20-30% for all passengers.