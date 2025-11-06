ADB assisting Azerbaijan in regional sustainable tourism

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved technical assistance (TA) for the regional Sustainable Tourism and Services Trade project, which aims to support digital transformation and sustainable tourism development in 10 countries, including Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to the ABB.

In addition to Azerbaijan, the project also covers Georgia, China, Pakistan, Mongolia, and the Central Asian countries.

Funding in the amount of $550,000 will be provided through the Technical Assistance Special Fund.

The subcluster TA will address the gaps that hinder the advancement of the tourism sector by leveraging digital innovations and sustainability-driven policies that will enhance tourism's contribution to regional trade and economic diversification.

It aims to enhance services trade focusing on tourism and digital services within the CAREC region by promoting smart, green, and inclusive digital solutions and creating tourist-friendly environments. The focus is on improving cross-border connectivity, advancing sustainable and effective tourism policies and practices, and accelerating digital transformation.

This subproject TA will introduce digital and eco-friendly tourism solutions to improve regional competitiveness and resilience, using technology for seamless and culturally enriched travel experiences.

These efforts will build on the achievements and lessons from previous ADB support and reflect the strong commitment of CAREC countries to continue regional-level coordination and implement the CAREC tourism strategy and action plan.

The CAREC region has significant potential for tourism growth, particularly in cultural, nature-based, and cross-border tourism. However, limited digitalization across the tourism value chain, weak coordination among tourism institutions, and inefficient border processes hinder its continuous progress.

The new project will address these challenges and promote green trade and climate solutions within the CAREC 2030 Integrated Trade Agenda initiative.

The project is expected to expand and digitalize smart, sustainable, and inclusive trade in services, including in tourism. Support will also be provided to institutions responsible for developing and coordinating policies in this area.

The initial project completion date is December 31, 2030.

Azerbaijan has been a member of ADB since 1999. During this period, the bank has invested approximately $5.6 billion in the country, $4.4 billion of which was in the public sector and $1.2 billion in the private sector. The largest investments were in transport ($1.5 billion) and energy ($1.7 billion).

ADB was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Manila, Philippines. Its shareholders include 69 countries, 50 of which are from the Asia-Pacific region.