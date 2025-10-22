6.6M AZN spent on cable car construction in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

In January-September 2025, 6.6 million manats ($3.88 million) were spent on building a cable car lines in Shusha, Khankendi and Lachin, according to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance.

The Khankendi-Shusha cable car will stretch nearly 6 kilometers. Its elevation is 844 meters in Khankendi and 1,317 meters in Shusha. A trip in the cable car is expected to take up to 13 minutes, with a speed of 8 meters per second.

The project aims to boost tourism and facilitate easy travel between Khankendi and Shusha, playing a key role in the region's development.