Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum

    6.6M AZN spent on cable car construction in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

    Tourism
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 14:56
    6.6M AZN spent on cable car construction in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

    In January-September 2025, 6.6 million manats ($3.88 million) were spent on building a cable car lines in Shusha, Khankendi and Lachin, according to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance.

    The Khankendi-Shusha cable car will stretch nearly 6 kilometers. Its elevation is 844 meters in Khankendi and 1,317 meters in Shusha. A trip in the cable car is expected to take up to 13 minutes, with a speed of 8 meters per second.

    The project aims to boost tourism and facilitate easy travel between Khankendi and Shusha, playing a key role in the region's development.

    Azerbaijan cable car Ministry of Finance Karabakh
    Şuşa, Xankəndi və Laçında kanat yolunun tikintisinə xərclənən vəsait açıqlanıb
    На строительство канатных дорог в Шуше, Ханкенди и Лачыне потрачено 6,6 млн манатов

    Latest News

    15:42

    Charles Veley: Ruins are rapidly turning into thriving cities in Karabakh

    Karabakh
    15:37

    Azerbaijan spent over $3B on defense, national security in 9 months

    Finance
    15:37

    Albania's National Directorate General: Cybersecurity must guard TAP from Caspian to Adriatic - INTERVIEW

    Energy
    15:23

    $1.7B invested in Azerbaijan's liberated lands over three quarters of 2025

    Finance
    15:19

    Azerbaijani and Armenian political experts hold discussions in Istanbul

    Foreign policy
    15:10

    Alen Simonyan hails Geneva meeting with Sahiba Gafarova as positive

    Foreign policy
    15:06

    Mehraj Mahmudov: Karabakh University seeks cooperation with European universities

    Other
    15:06

    One dead, six injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv

    Region
    15:01

    Putin will not attend G20 summit in South Africa personally

    Region
    All News Feed