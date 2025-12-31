Euro and lev to circulate in parallel in Bulgaria until end of January

Starting January 1, 2026, the euro will enter circulation in Bulgaria as the country"s main currency, while the national currency, the lev, will continue to be accepted as a means of payment in parallel until the end of January, the European Commission said, according to the European bureau of Report.

Amid last year"s political crisis in Bulgaria, there were suggestions to postpone the euro adoption. However, the EU emphasized that the decision has already been made and will take effect as planned.

"This follows a period of intensive preparation and effort by Bulgaria to meet all the necessary requirements," the Commission noted.

The European Commission believes the euro will bring practical benefits for Bulgarian citizens and businesses, simplifying travel and living abroad, increasing market transparency and competitiveness, and facilitating trade.

The European Commission fully supports Bulgaria in the euro adoption process. With Bulgaria joining, 21 EU member states and over 357 million EU citizens will use the single European currency. Eurobarometer's recent survey indicate strong public support for the euro across the EU and the eurozone.

From January 1, 2026, the euro will gradually replace the lev at an exchange rate of 1.95583 lev per 1 euro. Payments made in lev will return change in euros, enabling the lev to be phased out gradually.

Additionally, Bulgaria has enforced mandatory dual pricing in lev and euro since August 8, which will continue until August 8, 2026.