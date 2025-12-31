Polish Prime Minister to hold anti-crisis meeting amid heavy snowfalls

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    • 31 December, 2025
    • 17:54
    Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is convening an anti-crisis task force in response to heavy snowfalls across the country, Report says.

    "I am constantly receiving updates from services and ministers about conditions on roads, railways, airports, and areas at risk due to adverse weather. At 16:00, I will participate in a crisis task force meeting," he said on X.

    Heavy snow, low temperatures, and strong winds have been affecting almost all of Poland for several consecutive days.

    Премьер Польши проведет антикризисный штаб из-за сильных снегопадов

