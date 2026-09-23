Neftchi to face Parnu in FIBA Europe Cup

Azerbaijan's Neftchi basketball team will begin its campaign in the FIBA Europe Cup today.

According to Report, the "black‑whites" will face Estonia's Parnu club in the qualification round.

The match will take place at the Baku Sports Palace at 19:00 (GMT+4).

The return leg is scheduled for September 30. The winner of the tie will advance to Group H of the FIBA Europe Cup main stage, where they will play against CSM Oradea (Romania), Fribourg Olympic Basket (Switzerland), VEF Riga (Latvia), A.O. Mykonos BC (Greece), and PFC Lokomotiv Plovdiv (Bulgaria).