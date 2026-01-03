Kings' Russell Westbrook becomes highest scoring PG in NBA history

Russell Westbrook made unforgettable NBA history on the all-time scoring list during the Sacramento Kings' matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, Report informs via ClutchPoints.

Westbrook continues to progress through his 18th season in the NBA, his first with the Kings. He continues to be productive as one of the most athletic guards for his age with the active scoring and playmaking skillset he possesses.

Going into Sacramento's contest against Phoenix, Westbrook scored 26,694 points throughout his career. This placed him 18th on the NBA's all-time scoring list, trailing legendary guard Oscar Robertson.

Westbrook needed 16 points to tie Robertson and 17 to pass him, something that he pulled off in 26 minutes of action. He finished with a stat line of 17 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and a steal. He shot 6-of-12 from the field, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line.

Westbrook achieved the milestone of being the highest-scoring point guard in league history with over four minutes to go in the fourth quarter. He drove into the paint as he converted the bank shot high off the glass, cementing himself in the record books.