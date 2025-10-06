Azerbaijani women's 3x3 basketball team reaches CIS Games final
Team sports
- 06 October, 2025
- 16:59
Azerbaijan's women's 3x3 basketball team has advanced to the final of the 3rd CIS Games, Report informs.
In the semifinals held in Azerbaijan's Ganja, the national team dominated Uzbekistan by 22–10.
Azerbaijan will face the winner of the Russia vs Belarus matchup in the final.
