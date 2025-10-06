Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States
    06 October, 2025
    Azerbaijani women's 3x3 basketball team reaches CIS Games final

    Azerbaijan's women's 3x3 basketball team has advanced to the final of the 3rd CIS Games, Report informs.

    In the semifinals held in Azerbaijan's Ganja, the national team dominated Uzbekistan by 22–10.

    Azerbaijan will face the winner of the Russia vs Belarus matchup in the final.

    Azərbaycanın qızlardan ibarət 3x3 basketbol milisi III MDB Oyunlarında finala vəsiqə qazanıb
    Женская сборная Азербайджана по баскетболу 3x3 получила путевку в финал Игр СНГ

