Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025

    Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers return from U23 World Championships with 3 medals

    Team sports
    • 25 October, 2025
    • 09:23
    Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers return from U23 World Championships with 3 medals

    Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers have returned home from the U23 World Championships, which concluded in Novi Sad, Serbia, Report informs.

    Journalists and members of the public greeted the athletes at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

    The Azerbaijani team won two gold and one bronze medal at the World Championships, scoring 93 points and finishing third in the team standings. In terms of medals won, the team achieved its best result in its history. Azerbaijan finished behind only Iran (143 points) and Ukraine (96 points).

    Under the leadership of head coach Alexander Tarakanov, senior coach Rovshan Bayramov and coaches Hasan Aliyev and Kamran Mammadov, the national team at the championship included Elmir Aliyev (55 kg) and Ziya Babashov (63 kg), who became world champions, as well as Ruslan Nurullayev (72 kg), who took third place.

    U23 World Championships Azerbaijan Greco-Roman wrestling
    Photo
    Azərbaycanın yunan-Roma güləşçiləri Vətənə qayıdıblar
    Photo
    Азербайджанские борцы греко-римского стиля вернулись с чемпионата мира U-23 с тремя медалями

    Latest News

    10:59

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Kazakhstan

    Foreign policy
    10:48

    About 700 people in Azerbaijan agreed to posthumous organ donation

    Health
    10:43

    Yegana Abbasova: Azerbaijan one of leading countries in region in organ transplantation

    Health
    10:34

    Colombian president sees US sanctions as paradoxical

    Other countries
    10:29

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (25.10.2025)

    Finance
    10:20
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Sumgayit hosts international conference on organ transplantation

    Foreign policy
    10:14

    US Treasury introduces sanctions against Colombian president

    Other countries
    10:01

    Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling coach happy with team's performance at U23 World Championships

    Team sports
    09:51

    Victory Day concert to be held at Seaside National Park in Baku

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed