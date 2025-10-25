Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers return from U23 World Championships with 3 medals

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers have returned home from the U23 World Championships, which concluded in Novi Sad, Serbia, Report informs.

Journalists and members of the public greeted the athletes at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The Azerbaijani team won two gold and one bronze medal at the World Championships, scoring 93 points and finishing third in the team standings. In terms of medals won, the team achieved its best result in its history. Azerbaijan finished behind only Iran (143 points) and Ukraine (96 points).

Under the leadership of head coach Alexander Tarakanov, senior coach Rovshan Bayramov and coaches Hasan Aliyev and Kamran Mammadov, the national team at the championship included Elmir Aliyev (55 kg) and Ziya Babashov (63 kg), who became world champions, as well as Ruslan Nurullayev (72 kg), who took third place.