Azerbaijani athletes return home after successful Islamic Solidarity Games

Azerbaijani athletes who performed successfully at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, have returned home, Report informs.

A welcome ceremony for the athletes was organized at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The event was attended by representatives of the sports community, journalists, fans, and the athletes' relatives.

Team Azerbaijan finished the Games with a total of 59 medals: 9 gold, 19 silver, and 31 bronze. With this result, Azerbaijan ranked 10th in the overall medal standings. Türkiye topped the standings, followed by Uzbekistan in second place and Iran in third.

Athletes from a total of 57 countries competed in the Games.