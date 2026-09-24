Azerbaijan's veteran judokas have concluded their campaign at the World Judo Championships Veterans 2026 in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

According to Report, members of the Azerbaijani national team won two more bronze medals on the fourth day of competition.

In the M7 age category, Azer Asgarov (100 kg), and in the M8 age category, Farhad Rajabli (90 kg), finished in third place and claimed bronze medals.

Earlier, Mammadali Mehdiyev (100 kg), Babak Hajiyev (60 kg), and Movlud Miraliyev (100 kg) won gold medals, while Abulfat Ismayilov (60 kg), Mahir Abbasov (81 kg), Joshgun Abdullayev (90 kg), Shikhrajab Shikhmuradov, Ahmad Mammadov (both 73 kg), and Anar Aghayev (90 kg) secured bronze medals.

As a result, the Azerbaijani team completed the World Championships with a total of 11 medals, including three gold and eight bronze. Among 65 participating countries, Azerbaijan finished seventh in the men's medal standings.