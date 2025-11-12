Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    Azerbaijan defeats Afghanistan 3-0, reaches Islamic Solidarity Games final

    Team sports
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 16:23
    Azerbaijan defeats Afghanistan 3-0, reaches Islamic Solidarity Games final

    The Azerbaijani women"s national volleyball team made history by securing a 3:0 victory over Afghanistan in the semifinals of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, earning a spot in the tournament"s final.

    In the final, which is scheduled for November 13 at 16:00 Baku time, the team will face Türkiye.

    2025 Islamic Solidarity Games volleyball Azerbaijan victory Afghanistan
    İslamiada: Azərbaycanın voleybol millisi dördüncü oyunda qələbə qazanıb
    Исламиада: Сборная Азербайджана по волейболу одержала третью победу на турнире

    Latest News

    17:49

    Bus accident kills at least 37 in southern Peru, official says

    Other countries
    17:45

    Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 90,000 barrels per day in October

    Energy
    17:38

    Bosnia and Herzegovina plans to sign defense cooperation deal with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    17:36

    Putin accepts Tokayev's invitation to visit Kazakhstan

    Region
    17:27

    Pashinyan: Construction of TRIPP section in Armenia to begin in second half of 2026

    Region
    17:23

    Azerbaijan plans to expand tariff reductions on imports in 2026

    Finance
    17:23

    Putin to take part in post-Soviet security bloc's meeting in Bishkek

    Region
    17:16

    Azerbaijan begins supplying almonds to Netherlands

    Business
    17:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Chinese company ink implementation agreement on solar energy

    Energy
    All News Feed