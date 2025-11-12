Azerbaijan defeats Afghanistan 3-0, reaches Islamic Solidarity Games final
Team sports
- 12 November, 2025
- 16:23
The Azerbaijani women"s national volleyball team made history by securing a 3:0 victory over Afghanistan in the semifinals of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, earning a spot in the tournament"s final.
In the final, which is scheduled for November 13 at 16:00 Baku time, the team will face Türkiye.
Latest News
17:49
Bus accident kills at least 37 in southern Peru, official saysOther countries
17:45
Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 90,000 barrels per day in OctoberEnergy
17:38
Bosnia and Herzegovina plans to sign defense cooperation deal with AzerbaijanForeign policy
17:36
Putin accepts Tokayev's invitation to visit KazakhstanRegion
17:27
Pashinyan: Construction of TRIPP section in Armenia to begin in second half of 2026Region
17:23
Azerbaijan plans to expand tariff reductions on imports in 2026Finance
17:23
Putin to take part in post-Soviet security bloc's meeting in BishkekRegion
17:16
Azerbaijan begins supplying almonds to NetherlandsBusiness
17:07
Photo