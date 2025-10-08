Armenian Football Federation fined $16,000

FIFA has fined the Football Federation of Armenia 13,000 Swiss francs (approximately $16,000) over incidents during matches against Portugal and Ireland, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

Thus, 12,000 francs of the fine relate to inappropriate conduct by the team, breaches of discipline and security, and attempts by fans to enter the pitch during the Portugal match.

The Portuguese Football Federation received a warning, while Armenia was fined an additional 1,000 francs for incidents during the match against Ireland.