Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World

    Armenian Football Federation fined $16,000

    Team sports
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 11:20
    Armenian Football Federation fined $16,000

    FIFA has fined the Football Federation of Armenia 13,000 Swiss francs (approximately $16,000) over incidents during matches against Portugal and Ireland, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

    Thus, 12,000 francs of the fine relate to inappropriate conduct by the team, breaches of discipline and security, and attempts by fans to enter the pitch during the Portugal match.

    The Portuguese Football Federation received a warning, while Armenia was fined an additional 1,000 francs for incidents during the match against Ireland.

    FIFA Football Federation of Armenia
    Ermənistan Futbol Federasiyası 16 min dollar cərimələnib
    FIFA оштрафовала Федерацию футбола Армении почти на $16 тыс.

    Latest News

    12:30

    Azerbaijan, Oman discuss expanding joint investments at regional level

    Business
    12:20

    Hamas official says hostage and prisoner lists exchanged

    Other countries
    12:16

    Ukraine, Russia see deaths, injuries as result of mutual attacks

    Region
    12:09

    KOBIA launches green transition partnership with Türkiye's largest tech park

    Business
    12:05

    Master Plan for Astara's development approved until 2039

    Domestic policy
    11:53

    Azerbaijan and Oman mull strengthening of economic relations

    Business
    11:53
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Georgia exchange experience in UAVs

    Military
    11:43

    ADB: Azerbaijan's SME sector becoming pillar of green economy

    Business
    11:39
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Utah officials discuss religious freedom, cooperation

    Religion
    All News Feed