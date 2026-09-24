Two drivers retire early from Formula 2 practice in Baku
Sports
- 24 September, 2026
- 10:36
Two drivers were forced to end their Formula 2 free practice session early at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.
According to Report, MP Motorsport's Oliver Goethe and Invicta Racing's Joshua Dürksen were unable to complete the session.
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku will conclude on September 26.
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