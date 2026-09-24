Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Two drivers retire early from Formula 2 practice in Baku

    Sports
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 10:36
    Two drivers retire early from Formula 2 practice in Baku

    Two drivers were forced to end their Formula 2 free practice session early at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

    According to Report, MP Motorsport's Oliver Goethe and Invicta Racing's Joshua Dürksen were unable to complete the session.

    The Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku will conclude on September 26.

    Two drivers retire early from Formula 2 practice in Baku
    Two drivers retire early from Formula 2 practice in Baku

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