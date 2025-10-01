Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Registration for Azerbaijan's first-ever IRONMAN to open at end of October

    01 October, 2025
    Registration for Azerbaijan's first-ever IRONMAN to open at end of October

    Registration for the IRONMAN 70.3 BAKU triathlon will open on October 23, Farid Farhadzada, President of the Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation, said at a press conference dedicated to the international IRONMAN 70.3 BAKU competition, according to Report.

    He noted that one of the main goals of the event is to attract more tourists.

    "Women and senior participants, including people aged 75, will also take part in this competition. A license is required to participate, which can be obtained for a fee from the federation," Farhadzada emphasized.

    "IRONMAN 70.3 BAKU" triatlonuna qeydiyyat oktyabrın 23-də elan olunacaq
    Регистрация на первый в истории Азербайджана IRONMAN начнется в конце октября

