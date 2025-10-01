Registration for Azerbaijan's first-ever IRONMAN to open at end of October
Sports
01 October, 2025
- 17:49
Registration for the IRONMAN 70.3 BAKU triathlon will open on October 23, Farid Farhadzada, President of the Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation, said at a press conference dedicated to the international IRONMAN 70.3 BAKU competition, according to Report.
He noted that one of the main goals of the event is to attract more tourists.
"Women and senior participants, including people aged 75, will also take part in this competition. A license is required to participate, which can be obtained for a fee from the federation," Farhadzada emphasized.
